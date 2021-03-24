UK government actively engaged in Liberty Steel talks, says PM Johnson

UK government actively engaged in Liberty Steel talks, says PM JohnsonReuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:54 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government was actively engaged in dealing with British tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel after a major financial backer went into administration.
"I share very much the anxiety of families of steelworkers who work in Liberty Steel," Johnson told parliament. "We are actively engaged."
