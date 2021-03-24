Goa Assembly congratulates Pratapsinh Rane on completing 50 years as MLA

The Goa Legislative Assembly on Wednesday congratulated former state chief minister and sitting Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane for completing 50 years as a state legislator.

The motion congratulating Rane was moved on the first day of the Budget session of the Assembly on Wednesday by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who supported the motion, said that in his long career, Rane donned many hats as he was the state CM, Assembly Speaker and Leader of Opposition, among other things, at different stages.

He congratulated the 82-year-old politician for his illustrious tenure.

Several MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, spoke on the occasion.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who is Pratapsinh Rane's son, turned nostalgic in the House as he spoke on the motion.

He recalled how his father once reprimanded him when he was a teenager after he yelled at a constable on duty at the chief minister's residence (when his father was the CM).

''I yelled at one of the constables from a window, which my father noticed. He immediately asked me to meet him and then reprimanded me in front of everyone,'' he said.

The health minister, who is a BJP member, said that despite being in different political party from him, his father's political value does not change.

He also said his father may contest again during the upcoming Assembly election if his supporters insist him to do so.

