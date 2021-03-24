Left Menu

Goa Assembly congratulates Pratapsinh Rane on completing 50 years as MLA

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:57 IST
Goa Assembly congratulates Pratapsinh Rane on completing 50 years as MLA

The Goa Legislative Assembly on Wednesday congratulated former state chief minister and sitting Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane for completing 50 years as a state legislator.

The motion congratulating Rane was moved on the first day of the Budget session of the Assembly on Wednesday by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who supported the motion, said that in his long career, Rane donned many hats as he was the state CM, Assembly Speaker and Leader of Opposition, among other things, at different stages.

He congratulated the 82-year-old politician for his illustrious tenure.

Several MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, spoke on the occasion.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who is Pratapsinh Rane's son, turned nostalgic in the House as he spoke on the motion.

He recalled how his father once reprimanded him when he was a teenager after he yelled at a constable on duty at the chief minister's residence (when his father was the CM).

''I yelled at one of the constables from a window, which my father noticed. He immediately asked me to meet him and then reprimanded me in front of everyone,'' he said.

The health minister, who is a BJP member, said that despite being in different political party from him, his father's political value does not change.

He also said his father may contest again during the upcoming Assembly election if his supporters insist him to do so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands of Thai protesters demand monarchy reform, release of jailed leaders

Thousands of protesters gathered in the Thai capital Bangkok on Wednesday to demand reform of the monarchy and the release of jailed leaders, days after one of the most violent demonstrations since they began last year. Thailands youth prot...

Giant container ship stuck in Suez Canal partially refloated, marine agent says

The giant container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal for more than a day has been partially refloated and traffic along the fastest shipping route from Europe to Asia is expected to resume soon, marine agent GAC said on Wednesday....

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open ahead of March business surveys; Intel shines

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as Intels shares jumped on plans to expand chip-making capacity, while investors looked to business surveys for March and another day of testimonies from the top two U.S. economic offi...

Industrial activities may gather further momentum on rise in govt capex, vaccination drive: Kant

Industrial activities in India are expected to gather further momentum on account of an increase in government capital expenditure, accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination drive, and resolute push to long-pending reforms, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021