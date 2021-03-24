U.S.'s Blinken says he warned Germany's Maas about Nord Stream 2 sanctions

U.S.'s Blinken says he warned Germany's Maas about Nord Stream 2 sanctionsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:08 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he told his German counterpart that sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline were a real possibility.
Reiterating U.S. President Joe Biden's concerns about the pipeline from Russia to Germany, Blinken said he told Maas on Tuesday in a private meeting that companies involved in the project risked American sanctions.
Blinken declined to give more details but said the United States was closely monitoring construction on the pipeline under the Baltic Sea, which is nearly complete.
