Rajya Sabha adjourned twice after uproar over GNCTD (Amendment) Bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:43 IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings witnessed two brief, back-to-back adjournments as opposition members trooped in the well of the House raising slogans to protest against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Soon after the House returned the Finance Bill, 2021, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge opposed the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, saying the proposed legislation was unconstitutional and demanded that it be referred to a select committee for scrutiny.

Opposing the bill, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP government at the Centre has brought the bill as the party had lost the Delhi assembly elections twice. He said that by opposing the bill he was seeking ''justice'' for the two crore people of Delhi.

Later, opposition members trooped into the well and started raising slogans against the government.

As the protesting members reached the well and House marshals arrived, Kharge warned that what happened in the Bihar assembly on Tuesday should not be repeated.

Kharge was referring to the chaos that erupted in the Bihar assembly on Tuesday when police was called inside to assist the marshals in evicting unruly opposition members protesting against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act were in no way undemocratic.

The Chair called Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the Congress to speak on the bill, but he demanded that the House be first brought in order.

As the uproar and slogan shouting continued, the House was adjourned twice for 10 minutes each.

The bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to make it clear that the ''government'' in Delhi means the ''Lieutenant Governor''.

The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

The AAP is in power in Delhi.

