Left Menu

Congress can do anything for votes, its alliance in Assam not 'mahajot' but 'mahajhoot': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a strong attack on Congress, saying that its "hand is with people whose foundation has been to destroy the identity of Assam" and that the main opposition party in the state wants to wrest power on the "vote bank of a party which has grown due to infiltration".

ANI | Lakhimpur (Assam) | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:48 IST
Congress can do anything for votes, its alliance in Assam not 'mahajot' but 'mahajhoot': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a strong attack on Congress, saying that its "hand is with people whose foundation has been to destroy the identity of Assam" and that the main opposition party in the state wants to wrest power on the "vote bank of a party which has grown due to infiltration". Addressing an election rally here, he said the Congress-led alliance is not 'mahajot' but 'mahajhoot' and it does not have an ideology.

PM Modi said that the way the BJP-led government in the state and party workers served during the challenge posed by coronavirus and helped the poor, it was inspired by the saint tradition of Srimant Sankardev. He targeted Congress making a veiled reference to its alliance with AIUDF.

"I have come here to awaken you. The Congress hand is with such people today whose foundation has been to destroy the identity of Assam. Will you allow this? Will you allow your culture-traditions to be destroyed? The party which has grown on infiltration, the Congress wants to snatch power on its vote bank," he said. "The party which is representative of discrimination with the original inhabitants of Assam, Congress today is talking of handing over the reins of power to it. Congress can do anything for votes, can take anyone along, can deceive anyone. This is not 'mahajot led by Congress, it is 'mahajhoot' of Congress. A mahajhoot which does not have a leader or policy. Such mahajhoot, which only guarantees infiltration, loot," he said.

Referring to work done by BJP-led governments at the Centre and state, he said the poor people in every region of Assam have LPG (Liquefied petroleum gas) connections. "LPG coverage in Assam has increased from under 50 per cent to nearly 100 per cent in just five years. In 70 years, Assam had seen the development of just 13,000 kilometres of roads in the state. In the last five years, we have built nearly 15,000 kilometres of rural roads! 700 kilometres of new roads have been built only in Lakhimpur," he said.

He said the eight medical colleges have been built in the state. "This will provide you with better medical care and opportunities to our youth studying medicine. Under the PM Awas Yojana, over 5.5 lakh houses have been approved. Several beneficiaries have already received their houses," he said.

Talking about tea workers daily wages, PM Modi said National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has increased their wages two times in the last five years. Assam will go to the polls in three phases from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tugs work to free giant container ship stranded in Suez Canal

The shortest shipping route from Europe to Asia remained blocked on Wednesday as eight tug boats struggled to free one of the worlds largest container ships after it ran aground in the Suez Canal. GAC, a Dubai-based marine services company,...

Netanyahu's future uncertain amid Israeli election stalemate

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus prospects for another term looked uncertain on Wednesday after partial results from a national election projected no clear path to victory. Not even his stewardship of Israels world-beating COVID-1...

PLI schemes to reduce country's dependence on Chinese electronic products: Dhotre

The production linked incentive PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing and IT hardware along with the scheme to promote component manufacturing will reduce the countrys dependence on Chinese electronic products, the government...

SC judge inaugurates web portal aimed at easing access to justice

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul has inaugurated a web portal - Sahyog - an initiative aimed at provide free of cost access to justice to those in need by connecting student research assistants to lawyers and organisations who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021