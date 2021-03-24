GSK fires former U.S. vaccine head Slaoui over harassment allegation

Left Menu

Glaxosmithkline has dismissed former U.S. vaccine chief Moncef Slaoui as chairman of a company controlled by the British drugmaker after an internal investigation found he had sexually harassed a Glaxosmithkline employee several years ago. GSK said the termination of Slaoui's contract at Galvani Bioelectronics was with immediate effect.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:16 IST
Glaxosmithkline has dismissed former U.S. vaccine chief Moncef Slaoui as chairman of a company controlled by the British drugmaker after an internal investigation found he had sexually harassed a Glaxosmithkline employee several years ago.

GSK said the termination of Slaoui's contract at Galvani Bioelectronics was with immediate effect. Slaoui, the former chief adviser to the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine development programme known as Operation Warp Speed, was not immediately reachable for comment by telephone and LinkedIn account. GSK said an investigation of Slaoui’s conduct had substantiated allegations of harassment and inappropriate contact and the probe was ongoing.

The termination of Slaoui’s contract follows receipt of a letter containing the allegations of inappropriate conduct towards the employee of GSK, the company said. GSK said the allegations stemmed from when Slaoui was an employee of GSK. Galvani is a bioelectronic medicines set up in 2016 by GlaxoSmithKline and verily, the life sciences unit of Google parent Alphabet.

Prior to his role at Galvani, Slaoui spent nearly 30 years at GlaxoSmithKline holding various leadership roles including Head of Pharmaceutical R&D and Chairman of its Vaccines division.

