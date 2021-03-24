Free temple campaign gets support from industry, parties

Coimbatore, Mar 24 (PTI): With the chorus to #FreeTNTemples growing louder, leaders from industry, media and political parties joined citizens online to make a peaceful yet strong demand to free Hindu temples from state control.

This entire movement about freeing temples from the clutches of the government is not an effort to protest, agitate or corner somebody. This is out of deep anguish, said Isha Foundation leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in a video message.

He called upon the people irrespective of caste or religion to support the movement.

Also, he retweeted over 100 videos shot by citizens and Isha volunteers showing the condition of the temples which, he alleged, was shocking and alarming.

Everything that is Tamil is rooted in devotion and the fulcrum of this devotion is the temple, he said and described the anguish of devotees forced into silence as centuries and millennia-old temples crumble due to alleged government apathy and neglect.

The campaign launched at the beginning of this month has spread in the social media with support from all quarters.

Jaggi Vasudev had written open letters to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the Opposition Leader M K Stalin urging them to include in their poll manifesto the plan to free the places of worship from state control.

