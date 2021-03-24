Left Menu

Rajya Sabha takes up discussion on bill to amend NCT of Delhi Act amid protest by opposition parties

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday took up discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment)Bill amid strong protests by members of Congress, AAP and some other opposition parties.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:32 IST
Rajya Sabha takes up discussion on bill to amend NCT of Delhi Act amid protest by opposition parties
AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Rajya Sabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday took up discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment)Bill amid strong protests by members of Congress, AAP and some other opposition parties. The bill entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the Delhi legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor.

The opposition members resorted to sloganeering and forced two brief adjournments of the House. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the bill should be referred to a select committee of the House.

"I demand that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 be sent to select committee," he said. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said the bill has been brought as BJP has twice lost elections in Delhi which AAP won. "I seek justice for the 2 crore people of Delhi, for 130 crore Indians, to seek justice from all members to save Constitution. I am telling all members - we'll be here only if Constitution is there," he said.

Minister of State of Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, who moved the bill for consideration and passage, said amendments were being made in the Act brought by Congress in 1991. "We are bringing these amendments to ensure that Delhi Government functions properly," he said.

The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on Monday. The bill seeks to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says it seeks to clarify the expression "Government", which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory "to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions".

It says that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 was enacted to supplement the provisions of the Constitution relating to the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Section 44 of the Act deals with the conduct of business and "there is no structural mechanism provided in the Act for effective time-bound implementation of the section". "Further, there is no clarity as to what proposal or matters are required to be submitted to Lieutenant Governor," it says. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

