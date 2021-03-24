Left Menu

Modi congratulates Goa Cong leader Pratapsingh Rane for completing 50 years as MLA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated former Goa chief minister and Congress leader Pratapsingh Rane for completing 50 years as an MLA and said his passion for the states progress is reflected in his work.The Goa Legislative Assembly also congratulated Rane for the feat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:37 IST
Modi congratulates Goa Cong leader Pratapsingh Rane for completing 50 years as MLA
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated former Goa chief minister and Congress leader Pratapsingh Rane for completing 50 years as an MLA and said his passion for the state's progress is reflected in his work.

The Goa Legislative Assembly also congratulated Rane for the feat. A motion congratulating Rane was moved on the first day of the Budget Session of the Assembly on Wednesday by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

''Congratulations to Shri Pratapsingh Rane Ji on this momentous feat of completing 50 years as MLA,'' Modi tweeted.

''His passion for public service and Goa's progress is reflected in his work. I remember our interactions when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal-Bangladesh sign 4 pacts to promote ties

Nepal and Bangladesh have signed four agreements to enhance their ties in areas such as tourism, connectivity and cultural exchange, officials here said on Wednesday.They were signed on Tuesday on the last day of President Bidya Devi Bhanda...

ACB files charge sheet against police officer caught taking bribe in J-K's Poonch

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against a police officer who was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district last year. The charge sheet against Sub-Inspector Nasee...

Tugs work to free giant container ship stranded in Suez Canal

The shortest shipping route from Europe to Asia remained blocked on Wednesday as eight tug boats struggled to free one of the worlds largest container ships after it ran aground in the Suez Canal. GAC, a Dubai-based marine services company,...

Netanyahu's future uncertain amid Israeli election stalemate

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus prospects for another term looked uncertain on Wednesday after partial results from a national election projected no clear path to victory. Not even his stewardship of Israels world-beating COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021