DPCC workers protest against new excise policy in Delhi

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee DPCC workers on Wednesday held a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence at Civil Lines here against the new excise policy that lowered the legal drinking age from 25 to 21 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:53 IST
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers on Wednesday held a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at Civil Lines here against the new excise policy that lowered the legal drinking age from 25 to 21 years. According to a statement by the party, the protest was led by DPCC president Anil Kumar and the protesters demanded rollback of the policy, saying it would be very destructive for the youth of the national capital. Kumar said in the statement that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised to provide jobs to the youth, instead the Delhi government was ensuring easy availability of liquor in the city.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners, and they raised slogans. Addressing the workers, Kumar said that at a time when unemployment was surging through the roof and a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was gripping the city, the AAP government gave priority to more revenue from excise by lowering the drinking age which would ruin the future of the youth. He said that when the Congress was in power in Delhi, it took the opinion of the local people before giving licence for new liquor vends, due to which no liquor shop was opened in 80 of the 272 MCD wards in the national capital.

