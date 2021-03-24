Left Menu

Harish Rawat tests positive for COVID

Dehradun, Mar 24 PTI Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat and four other members of his family tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. I and four other members of my family have tested positive for corona together. Rawat and his family members including his wife and daughter had got themselves tested for coronavirus earlier on Wednesday.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:15 IST
File Photo

Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat and four other members of his family tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Sharing the information on Facebook, the Congress leader said he had finally been overpowered by ''Corona pehelwan''. ''I and four other members of my family have tested positive for corona together. All those who have come in contact with me till this afternoon must get themselves tested as it a necessary precaution,'' Rawat said in his post. Rawat and his family members including his wife and daughter had got themselves tested for coronavirus earlier on Wednesday.

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

