Left Menu

Engage Russia but remain "clear-eyed" while doing so, Blinken tells NATO

The West must engage with Russia to promote mutual interests but remain "very clear-eyed", U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, at the Biden administration's first cabinet-level meeting with the NATO alliance scorned by Donald Trump. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to resume dialogue through a council that has not met for two years, arguing that even a difficult relationship needed to be managed to reduce risks.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:48 IST
Engage Russia but remain "clear-eyed" while doing so, Blinken tells NATO

The West must engage with Russia to promote mutual interests but remain "very clear-eyed", U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, at the Biden administration's first cabinet-level meeting with the NATO alliance scorned by Donald Trump.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to resume dialogue through a council that has not met for two years, arguing that even a difficult relationship needed to be managed to reduce risks. Blinken, the first top U.S. official to visit NATO since Biden took office in January, charmed allies with a conciliatory tone, after four years when Trump portrayed the Western military alliance as outdated, and castigated members for spending too little on defence.

Blinken called for a firm, shared position on Russia. "Ultimately, I think what we can hope is to have a relationship with Russia that is at least predictable and stable," he told a press conference in Brussels.

"Even as we work with Russia to advance our interests and advance alliance interests, we will also work to hold Russia to account for its reckless and adversary actions." Stoltenberg lobbied for a revival of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) that was created in 2002 to facilitate consultation between the Western military alliance and Moscow. With relations strained, the council last met in July 2019.

"Dialogue is important. Especially when times are difficult as they are now, then it is important to sit down and discuss also difficult issues," Stoltenberg told journalists after foreign ministers of the alliance met in Brussels. "Even without any improvement in the relationship between NATO allies and Russia, I believe that at least we have to manage a difficult relationship - on transparency, risk reduction and also addressing arms control," he said, adding it was up to Moscow to accept an invitation by NATO.

NATO's Russia policy follows a two-track approach of deterrence and dialogue, though the alliance suspended all practical cooperation with Moscow in April 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. The NRC was revived in 2016 and met regularly until 2019. But ties between Russia and the West are at post-Cold War lows, strained by issues ranging from Ukraine to allegations of hacking U.S. elections and the conflict in Syria.

On Tuesday, Blinken had described what he said were Russian attempts to destabilise the West and China's military rise as threats that required NATO to come together.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Find missing girl or remain present in court, HC tells DCP

The Gujarat High Court has said that a Deputy Commissioner of Police will have to remain present before it if a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for the last over two months is not found within two weeks.The HC was hearing a habeas cor...

Punjab CM opposes Centre’s plan to transfer MSP directly to farmers’ account, bypassing arhtiyas

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday opposed the Centres scheme to make a direct online payment of the MSP to farmers bank accounts, bypassing arhtiyas, for the crops to be procured by the government from the next Rabi season....

Turkey daily COVID-19 cases near 30,000 - health ministry data

Turkey recorded 29,762 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number this year, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, continuing to rise sharply after measures to curb the pandemic were eased earlier this month.Th...

Cricket-West Indies to host England in five T20Is, three tests in 2022

West Indies will host England in five Twenty20 internationals and three test matches in 2022 in an expanded schedule of their International Cricket Council ICC Future Tours Programme, the cricket boards of both teams said on Wednesday. Engl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021