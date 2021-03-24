Left Menu

2 MPs raise issue of chaos in Bihar Assembly, Chair says can't discuss it in Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:08 IST
Two members of Lok Sabha on Wednesday raised the issue of the unruly scenes witnessed in the Bihar Assembly, with NCP's Supriya Sule condemning it and Ram Kripal Yadav of the BJP blaming the state's opposition for the chaos.

After Sule said that the incident was unfortunate and should not have happened, Yadav accused Bihar's opposition for creating the unruly scenes in the Assembly.

However, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, said that issues related to any Assembly cannot be discussed in Lok Sabha.

According to reports, several videos of Bihar opposition MLAs getting kicked and dragged by the hair and women legislators being shoved by policemen have gone viral on the social media.

The crackdown followed their attempts to lay siege to the chamber of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, thereby preventing him from reaching the assembly hall and resume business.

Later, police personnel had to enter the Assembly hall and help marshals in physically evicting a handful of unruly legislators who had vandalised the furniture placed inside the well and clambered on to the speaker's podium in a bid to prevent him from taking his seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

