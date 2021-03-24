BJP candidate Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha says he will fight to win

Lt General (retd) Subrata Saha, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from the prestigious Rashbehari seat in the city for the West Bengal assembly elections, said on Wednesday that he has been a soldier and will fight to win.

Saying that he is happy to be back in his birthplace, Saha, who resides in the national capital, said that he is eager to get an opportunity to serve the people as their representative.

Advertisement

''I am a soldier, I will fight where I am told to and I fight to win,'' he said on his arrival in the city.

The former deputy chief of Army Staff is a member of the National Security Advisory Board.

Claiming that it cannot be denied that there is terror in the environment in the state, which has been plagued by political and electoral violence, he said that development can be ensured only when people are secured against such activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)