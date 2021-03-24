Left Menu

UK minister Priti Patel plans overhaul of asylum system

British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday announced a major overhaul of the countrys asylum system, which includes tougher measures to break what she described as the business model of people smugglers and remove illegal migrants more easily.In a speech in the House of Commons, the senior Indian-origin Cabinet minister laid out a New Plan for Immigration because she said the current system is becoming overwhelmed, as 109,000 claims are sitting in the asylum queue and 42,000 failed asylum seekers have not left the country, despite having their claim refused.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:18 IST
UK minister Priti Patel plans overhaul of asylum system
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@pritipatel)

British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday announced a major overhaul of the country's asylum system, which includes tougher measures to break what she described as the business model of people smugglers and remove illegal migrants more easily.

In a speech in the House of Commons, the senior Indian-origin Cabinet minister laid out a ''New Plan for Immigration'' because she said the current system is becoming overwhelmed, as 109,000 claims are sitting in the asylum queue and 42,000 failed asylum seekers have not left the country, despite having their claim refused. The plans have been dubbed the ''biggest overhaul of the UK's asylum system in decades'' as Patel said parts of the immigration system have been ''open to abuse... for too long''.

''Our system is collapsing under the pressure of parallel illegal routes to asylum, facilitated by criminal smugglers," said Patel.

''Which is why our New Plan for Immigration is driven by three fair but firm objectives: First, to increase the fairness of our system so we can protect and support those in genuine need of asylum. Second, to deter illegal entry into the UK – breaking the business model of people smugglers – and protecting the lives of those they endanger. Third, to remove more easily from the UK, those with no right to be here,'' she said.

The minister said the persistent failure to enforce the current immigration laws, with a system that is open to ''gaming by economic migrants and exploitation by criminals'', is eroding public trust, and disadvantaging vulnerable people who genuinely need help.

Under the new proposals, whether people enter the UK legally or illegally will have an impact on how their asylum claim progresses, and on their status in the UK if that claim is successful. Some charities have warned that treating claims depending on how people arrived could create an unfair two-tiered system for asylum.

Patel insists the new plan will ''create safe and legal routes'' for those fleeing persecution from warzones and other troubled regions. At the same time, she vowed to make ''every effort'' to remove those who enter the UK illegally having travelled through another country in which they could have claimed asylum. When this is not possible, those who enter the UK illegally and make successful asylum claims will no longer have the same entitlements as those who arrive legally.

''We must act to reduce the pull factors of our system and disincentivise illegal entry. For the first time, whether people enter the UK legally or illegally will have an impact on how their asylum claim progresses, and on their status in the UK if that claim is successful,'' she said.

Under the new plan, the UK's judicial process will also be reformed to speed up removals and limit the scope for repeated drawn-out appeals. Tough new rules will include new maximum life sentences for people smugglers and facilitators; new rules to stop unscrupulous people posing as children; and strengthening enforcement powers for the UK Border Force.

''This government promised to take a common-sense approach to controlling immigration – legal and illegal – and we will deliver on that promise," said Patel, the minister who has been working on the UK's post-Brexit visas and immigration policies as European Union (EU) rules no longer apply to Britain. She said her latest long-term plan, pursued doggedly, will fix the ''broken system".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin can prosper without becoming a major currency: SkyBridge's Scaramucci

Bitcoin doesnt need to become a widely-used form of payment to succeed and could prosper solely as a store of value, SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci said on Wednesday.Designed as a way to pay, bitcoin is still little use for co...

Sebi bars officials of Falcon Tyres, Dunlop India from securities market

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday restrained the officials of Falcon Tyres Ltd and Dunlop India Ltd from accessing securities market for violating market norms.Falcon Executive Chairman Pawan Kumar Ruia has been barred from the securities...

Assembly elections: Twitter vows to crack down on manipulative, misleading content

Ahead of assembly polls, Twitter on Wednesday resolved to crack down on content that manipulates or interferes with elections or contains misleading information, as the micro-blogging platform outlined a slew of election integrity measures....

Allies of Kremlin critic Navalny raise alarm over his health after lawyers denied prison access

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday they were concerned by a deterioration in his health and his lawyers said they had not been allowed to visit him in the prison camp holding him. Navalny, 44, was jailed last m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021