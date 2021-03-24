UK PM Johnson: Scottish referendum was once in a generation

Britain should stick to its pledge that the 2014 referendum on Scottish independence was a once in a generation event, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, criticising those pushing for another vote.

"When you ask people to vote on a highly controversial and divisive issue, an issue that breaks up family relationships, that is extremely toxic and divisive, and you tell them that this is going to happen every once in a generation I think you should stick to it," he said.

He said he found it "striking and inapposite" that the Scottish National Party was pushing for another vote as Britain looks to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic.

