Left Menu

UK PM Johnson: Scottish referendum was once in a generation

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:39 IST
UK PM Johnson: Scottish referendum was once in a generation
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Britain should stick to its pledge that the 2014 referendum on Scottish independence was a once in a generation event, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, criticising those pushing for another vote.

"When you ask people to vote on a highly controversial and divisive issue, an issue that breaks up family relationships, that is extremely toxic and divisive, and you tell them that this is going to happen every once in a generation I think you should stick to it," he said.

He said he found it "striking and inapposite" that the Scottish National Party was pushing for another vote as Britain looks to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indus Commissioners' meet concludes; Pak raises objection to designs of hydropower projects in J-K

The two-day meeting between India and Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty concluded here on Wednesday, during which Islamabad raised objections to the designs of Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir.Sources...

Andhra Pradesh SEC says won't hold MPTC, ZPTC elections due to insufficient time

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday said that the State Election Commission led by him will not be announcing the schedule for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency MPTC and Zilla Parishad Terr...

Confront your colonial past, Council of Europe tells Portugal

Europes top human rights group said on Wednesday that Portugal must do more to confront its colonial past and role in the transatlantic slave trade in order to help fight racism and discrimination in the country today.The comments by the Co...

Andhra Pradesh: Police officer collapses on badminton court, dies due to heart attack

Ganapavaram circle inspector Degala Bhagavan Prasad 42 collapsed while playing badminton and died of a heart attack last night.He collapsed on the badminton court and breathed his last. Ganapavaram Sub-Inspector Veerababu told the details t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021