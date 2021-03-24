Left Menu

Nadda responds to Derek O'Brien's remarks in RS, says BJP never questioned the credibility of poll panel

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Wednesday targeted the opposition parties and said the BJP has never questioned the credibility of the Election Commission and does not blame electronic voting machines in case of an electoral defeat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:57 IST
Nadda responds to Derek O'Brien's remarks in RS, says BJP never questioned the credibility of poll panel
BJP National Chief, Jagat Prakash Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Wednesday targeted the opposition parties and said the BJP has never questioned the credibility of the Election Commission and does not blame electronic voting machines in case of an electoral defeat. Nadda was responding to remarks made by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien during a discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment)Bill in Rajya Sabha.

The bill was taken up for discussion after strong protests by members of Congress, AAP and some other opposition parties. "We never questioned the Election Commission. We always approved of their credibility. We are not one of those who after being defeated in the election blame the EVMs or after winning the elections becomes 'Shehenshah'," Nadda said.

Several opposition parties had raised questions about the credibility of EVMs ahead of the last Lok Sabha polls. Referring to Derek O'Brien's remarks that he was being interrupted by treasury benches, Nadda said the TMC member gets affected even by brief comments.

He also referred to interruptions by Trinamool Congress members during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remarks earlier in the day. "Such double standards are not acceptable," he said.

Derk O'Brien, who opposed the bill, alleged that "BJP of Vajpayeeji believed in "contest" and the party's top leaders "now believe in conquest". The Trinamool Congress leader later said that he knew Nadda for a long time and there was no personal issue between them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indus Commissioners' meet concludes; Pak raises objection to designs of hydropower projects in J-K

The two-day meeting between India and Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty concluded here on Wednesday, during which Islamabad raised objections to the designs of Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir.Sources...

Andhra Pradesh SEC says won't hold MPTC, ZPTC elections due to insufficient time

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday said that the State Election Commission led by him will not be announcing the schedule for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency MPTC and Zilla Parishad Terr...

Confront your colonial past, Council of Europe tells Portugal

Europes top human rights group said on Wednesday that Portugal must do more to confront its colonial past and role in the transatlantic slave trade in order to help fight racism and discrimination in the country today.The comments by the Co...

Andhra Pradesh: Police officer collapses on badminton court, dies due to heart attack

Ganapavaram circle inspector Degala Bhagavan Prasad 42 collapsed while playing badminton and died of a heart attack last night.He collapsed on the badminton court and breathed his last. Ganapavaram Sub-Inspector Veerababu told the details t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021