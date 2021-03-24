Left Menu

Bengal govt keeps state security adviser "in abeyance" till end of assembly poll

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:17 IST
Bengal govt keeps state security adviser "in abeyance" till end of assembly poll

Three days before the assembly poll begins in the state, West Bengal government on Wednesday ''kept in abeyance'' the state security adviser Surajit Kar Purkayastha till the eight-phase election is over, a senior official said.

The 1985-West Bengal cadre IPS officer has been in the post since June 2018.

''Purkayastha, state security adviser, will be kept in abeyance now during the elections. The order will take immediate effect,'' the order issued by the state government said.

The Mamata Banerjee-government had created the post on the lines of the national security adviser (NSA).

Opposition parties have been alleging that free and fair polling in West Bengal will not be possible unless Purkayastha is removed from the post of the state security adviser.

The eight-phase poll for the 294 state assembly seats begin on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5 States account for 77.44 pc of new COVID-19 cases: Union Health Ministry

Five States of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are reporting a surge in the new COVID-19 cases and together they account for 77.44 per cent of the new cases, as per the Union Health Ministry. 47,262 new COVID-19 ca...

Indus Commissioners' meet concludes; Pak raises objection to designs of hydropower projects in J-K

The two-day meeting between India and Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty concluded here on Wednesday, during which Islamabad raised objections to the designs of Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir.Sources...

Andhra Pradesh SEC says won't hold MPTC, ZPTC elections due to insufficient time

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday said that the State Election Commission led by him will not be announcing the schedule for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency MPTC and Zilla Parishad Terr...

Confront your colonial past, Council of Europe tells Portugal

Europes top human rights group said on Wednesday that Portugal must do more to confront its colonial past and role in the transatlantic slave trade in order to help fight racism and discrimination in the country today.The comments by the Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021