Oppn condemns manhandling of MLAs, allege BJP-JD(U) conspiring to enforce 'police raj'

Opposition parties led by the Congress on Wednesday condemned the police action against MLAs in Bihar assembly and alleged that the BJP-JDU government in the state was conspiring to enforce police raj in Bihar.In a joint statement issued here, leaders of opposition parties, including the Congress, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, DMK, RJD, TMC, TRS and AAP, said instead of hearing out the grievances of opposition legislators the government forcibly evicted them from the assembly.In doing this, the BJP and JDU have not only sought to throttle the voices of peoples representatives, but also assaulted constitutional principles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:29 IST
Opposition parties led by the Congress on Wednesday condemned the police action against MLAs in Bihar assembly and alleged that the BJP-JD(U) government in the state was conspiring to enforce 'police raj' in Bihar.

In a joint statement issued here, leaders of opposition parties, including the Congress, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, DMK, RJD, TMC, TRS and AAP, said instead of hearing out the grievances of opposition legislators the government forcibly evicted them from the assembly.

''In doing this, the BJP and JD(U) have not only sought to throttle the voices of peoples' representatives, but also assaulted constitutional principles. We unequivocally condemn this unprecedented attack on India's democracy, and urge every Indian to stand by democratic principles,'' they said in the statement. The opposition leaders also alleged that the BJP-JD(U) combine in Bihar has pushed through the draconian Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021 that confers unbridled powers upon the Bihar Police to conduct raids and arrests without warrants. ''This is an unconstitutional bill that effectively transforms the police force into an armed militia to harass, suppress and crack down on academics, activists, journalists, the political opposition and all those who dare to speak truth to power. ''It is an insidious conspiracy to enforce 'police raj' in Bihar and portends what the BJP intends to do throughout India employing the sheer tyranny of power,'' they said.

The leaders said that the bill violates the rule of law and undermines human rights. When MLAs of RJD, Congress and other parties raised their voices unitedly against it, they were ruthlessly beaten and forcefully ejected from the assembly, they said.

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

