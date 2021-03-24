Left Menu

EC keeps in abeyance schedule of polls to fill 3 RS seats from Kerala

The Election Commission on Wednesday decided to keep in abeyance the schedule of elections to fill three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala after the Law Ministry asked the poll body whether members of an outgoing legislative assembly can elect MPs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:43 IST
EC keeps in abeyance schedule of polls to fill 3 RS seats from Kerala

The Election Commission on Wednesday decided to keep in abeyance the schedule of elections to fill three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala after the Law Ministry asked the poll body whether members of an outgoing legislative assembly can elect MPs. ''The commission... had announced schedule for biennial election for three seats to Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Kerala... In the meanwhile, a reference has been received from the Ministry of Law and Justice. Pending examination of the reference, the commission has decided to keep the aforementioned proposed notification and schedule in abeyance till further orders,'' the commission said in a statement.

Sources aware of the issue said the Law Ministry pointed out that polls to elect a new legislative assembly in Kerala would be held on April 6. Is it legally tenable to hold an exercise where MLAs of an outgoing assembly vote on April 12 to elect Rajya Sabha members, the Law Ministry asked. Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala falling vacant next month was to be held on April 12. Abdul Wahab of the IUML, K K Ragesh of the CPI(M) and Vayalar Ravi of the Congress are retiring on April 21. The notification for the biennial elections was to be issued on Wednesday.

Members of legislative assembly elect Rajya Sabha members. The MLAs of the outgoing assembly, in which the ruling LDF has a majority, were to elect the three new members. Kerala assembly elections will be held on April 6 and counting will take place on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong demands probe into charges of corruption, morality made against BJP leaders in Bengal

The Congress on Wednesday demanded a probe into charges of corruption and morality made against BJP leaders in West Bengal in a purported audio clip which has gone viral on social media and questioned the silence of top BJP leaders.Congress...

Armed groups attack Mozambique town closest to gas projects - sources

Armed groups on Wednesday attacked the northern Mozambique town closest to gas projects worth some 60 billion, two sources told Reuters, striking ever closer to developments that have already stalled due to security problems. The attack on ...

Andhra Pradesh SEC says won't hold MPTC, ZPTC elections due to insufficient time

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday said that the State Election Commission led by him will not be announcing the schedule for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency MPTC and Zilla Parishad Terr...

5 States account for 77.44 pc of new COVID-19 cases: Union Health Ministry

Five States of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are reporting a surge in the new COVID-19 cases and together they account for 77.44 per cent of the new cases, as per the Union Health Ministry. 47,262 new COVID-19 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021