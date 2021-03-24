Left Menu

Kerala temples should be free from govt intervention: Amit Shah

Amid the free temple movement that seeks to free Hindu temples from government control, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that temples in Kerala should be freed from government administration and intervention.

ANI | Kollam (Kerala) | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:44 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the free temple movement that seeks to free Hindu temples from government control, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that temples in Kerala should be freed from government administration and intervention. Speaking at a public rally in Chathannoor city of Kollam district of Kerala state ahead of assembly elections, Shah said, "BJP believes that governments should not intervene in issues related to temples. It should be left to devotees."

Hitting out at opposition party, the BJP leader said, "Communist party cadres have mistreated Sabrimala bhakts dressed in police attire." Meanwhile, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday launched a 100 tweets Twitter campaign aiming to draw people's attention to the plight of temples in Tamil Nadu.

Elections in Kerala will be held on April 6 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

