Kerala temples should be free from govt intervention: Amit Shah

Amid the free temple movement that seeks to free Hindu temples from government control, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that temples in Kerala should be freed from government administration and intervention. Speaking at a public rally in Chathannoor city of Kollam district of Kerala state ahead of assembly elections, Shah said, "BJP believes that governments should not intervene in issues related to temples. It should be left to devotees."

Hitting out at opposition party, the BJP leader said, "Communist party cadres have mistreated Sabrimala bhakts dressed in police attire." Meanwhile, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday launched a 100 tweets Twitter campaign aiming to draw people's attention to the plight of temples in Tamil Nadu.

Elections in Kerala will be held on April 6 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

