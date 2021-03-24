White House says DHS will provide update on child separation issue at day 120

White House says DHS will provide update on child separation issue at day 120Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:45 IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will offer an update on the issue of child separation on day 120 of the administration.
"We will have our first formal update on day 120 and then I believe every 60 days thereafter," she said.
President Biden took office on Jan. 20.
