Left Menu

If Jaishankar was forced to take decision concerning UNHRC vote on Sri Lanka, he shouldresign: Chidambaram

Congress leader and member of Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram has said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar should resign if the Ministry of External Affairs abstained from the UN Human Rights Council vote on Sri Lanka at the insistence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:55 IST
If Jaishankar was forced to take decision concerning UNHRC vote on Sri Lanka, he shouldresign: Chidambaram
Congress leader P. Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Pramod Chaturvedi & Kathir Congress leader and member of Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram has said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar should resign if the Ministry of External Affairs abstained from the UN Human Rights Council vote on Sri Lanka at the insistence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "Jaishankar must resign if the MEA has come under the pressure of PM to abstain in the vote in the UN Human Rights Council's resolution against Sri Lanka." India had on Tuesday abstained in a vote in the United Nations Human Rights Council on a resolution regarding 'reconciliation and accountability on human rights against Sri Lanka.'

The former union minister pointed out that Jaishankar, who belongs from Tamil Nadu should respect the sentiments of the Tamil people. Chidambaram had earlier taken to Twitter to state that people of Tamil Nadu "must punish the AIADMK- BJP alliance for this grievous blow to the interests of the Tamils."

"Though S. Jaishankar has not been elected directly by Tamil people, he has the responsibility to address the feelings and rights of the Tamil people," Chidambaram told ANI. He further said that Jaishankar must resign if he was forced to instruct India's representative to abstain from voting on the Sri Lanka resolution.

"If Dr S Jaishankar was forced to instruct India's representative to abstain from voting on the Sri Lanka Resolution in the UN Human Rights Council, he should resign in protest against the betrayal of Tamil interests," he said. India, along with 13 other countries, abstained from voting at UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on the Sri Lanka resolution titled 'Promotion of Reconciliation Accountability and Human Rights in Sri Lanka'.

The resolution, however, was adopted by the council as 22 countries out of 47 voted in its favour. The resolution was brought after the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights earlier in January released a damning report on gross rights violations in Lanka.

Meanwhile speaking about AIADMK mentioning that they would put pressure over the Central Government to not to implement CAA in Tamil Nadu, Chidambaram said, "It is amusing to say that the AIADMK, which voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill when it came up in Parliament, would remove it today. In West Bengal, BJP promised that if BJP comes to power the citizenship law will be passed in the first assembly. When both the parties contradict each other, then why are they still in alliance," he said. Chidambaram also criticised BJP's manifesto promise to hand over the state government administered Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu into the hands of a separate board comprising Hindu scholars and saints.

Chidambaram said, "This is an unnecessary correction. Hindu temples are maintained by Hindus." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senate Republicans fail to label migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border a crisis

U.S. Senate Republicans, seeking to pressure President Joe Biden on immigration, failed on Wednesday to pass a measure labeling a recent surge in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border a crisis. The motion, by Senator James Inhofe, was blocked ...

Soccer-Mancini expects N.Ireland to provide Italy's biggest test in three-match run

Italy manager Roberto Mancini expects a typically British Northern Ireland team to cause his side problems when they kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday, four months after their last game. The Azzurri begin their bid to...

Cong demands probe into charges of corruption, morality made against BJP leaders in Bengal

The Congress on Wednesday demanded a probe into charges of corruption and morality made against BJP leaders in West Bengal in a purported audio clip which has gone viral on social media and questioned the silence of top BJP leaders.Congress...

Armed groups attack Mozambique town closest to gas projects - sources

Armed groups on Wednesday attacked the northern Mozambique town closest to gas projects worth some 60 billion, two sources told Reuters, striking ever closer to developments that have already stalled due to security problems. The attack on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021