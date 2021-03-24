Left Menu

Russia's Putin signs bill to lift age limits for top officials

President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Wednesday allowing civilian officials he has appointed to remain in their posts past the age of 70 if they choose, a government website said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:56 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Wednesday allowing civilian officials he has appointed to remain in their posts past the age of 70 if they choose, a government website said. Previously, high-ranking officials were not permitted to stay on past 65, an age limit that was then extended to 70.

This limit will no longer apply to officials whose appointment and dismissal is decided by the president, according to the new law, signed on Wednesday by Putin, who is himself 68. A constitutional amendment introduced in the summer of 2020 opened the door to Putin remaining in office until 2036, meaning he could rule until the age of 83.

Following a recent hike to the pension age, it is now set at 65 for men and 60 for women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

