Italian PM Berlusconi discharged from hospital - party source

Berlusconi was unable to attend a court hearing in Milan on Wednesday morning for a judicial case in which he is involved. Last September, Berlusconi survived COVID-19, which he defined as "the most dangerous challenge of his life".

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:58 IST
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday left Milan's San Raffaele hospital where he had been admitted on Monday for a routine check-up, a source from his Forza Italia party said.

In a statement released earlier on Wednesday, Forza Italia had said the 84-year-old media tycoon - who last January was hospitalized in Monaco due to heart problems - was there for clinical monitoring and adjustment to an ongoing therapy. Before being taken to the San Raffaele hospital, the 84-year-old mogul was staying at his house in the small town of Arcore, close to Milan, a second party source said.

"He will need to rest for a while," the same source added. Berlusconi was unable to attend a court hearing in Milan on Wednesday morning for a judicial case in which he is involved.

Last September, Berlusconi survived COVID-19, which he defined as "the most dangerous challenge of his life". He underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and has also suffered prostate cancer.

Berlusconi has spent much of his time recuperating from COVID-19 at his daughter Marina's house in Provence, in southeast France.

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

