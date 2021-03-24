Italian PM Berlusconi discharged from hospital - party source

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday left Milan's San Raffaele hospital where he had been admitted on Monday for a routine check-up, a source from his Forza Italia party said.

In a statement released earlier on Wednesday, Forza Italia had said the 84-year-old media tycoon - who last January was hospitalized in Monaco due to heart problems - was there for clinical monitoring and adjustment to an ongoing therapy. Before being taken to the San Raffaele hospital, the 84-year-old mogul was staying at his house in the small town of Arcore, close to Milan, a second party source said.

"He will need to rest for a while," the same source added. Berlusconi was unable to attend a court hearing in Milan on Wednesday morning for a judicial case in which he is involved.

Last September, Berlusconi survived COVID-19, which he defined as "the most dangerous challenge of his life". He underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and has also suffered prostate cancer.

Berlusconi has spent much of his time recuperating from COVID-19 at his daughter Marina's house in Provence, in southeast France.

