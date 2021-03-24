Left Menu

Cong demands probe into charges of corruption, morality made against BJP leaders in Bengal

The Congress wants a probe into the charges made in the audio and we expect that the prime minister, home minister and the BJP leadership breaks its silence on the issue, Shrinate told reporters, adding that a BJP minister in Karnataka had to resign after a video went viral.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:25 IST
Cong demands probe into charges of corruption, morality made against BJP leaders in Bengal

The Congress on Wednesday demanded a probe into charges of corruption and morality made against BJP leaders in West Bengal in a purported audio clip which has gone viral on social media and questioned the silence of top BJP leaders.

Congress leaders Amee Yajnik, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Jasbir Singh Gill and Supriya Shrinate alleged at a press conference that the purported audio tape shared by a local journalist is between a BJP candidate and a leader of the party in West Bengal. There was no comment available from the BJP on the audio, which was not authenticated by the Congress either. ''The Congress wants a probe into the charges made in the audio and we expect that the prime minister, home minister and the BJP leadership breaks its silence on the issue,'' Shrinate told reporters, adding that a BJP minister in Karnataka had to resign after a video went viral.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil set to pass 300,000 deaths as Bolsonaro pledges more COVID-19 coordination

Brazil is set to pass 300,000 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, as President Jair Bolsonaro faces growing pressure to take the snowballing outbreak more seriously, slow its spread and ramp up the countrys vaccination drive. Latin Americas bigge...

Amid setbacks, prosecutors abandon some claims in U.S. Capitol riot cases

Prosecutors made some serious claims after the deadly U.S. Capitol attack, saying they had evidence rioters planned to kill elected officials, suggesting a Virginia man at the building received directives to gas lawmakers, and accusing anot...

Finland proposes home lockdown for Helsinki residents for first time during pandemic

The Finnish government on Wednesday proposed locking down residents of five cities, including the capital Helsinki, and only allowing people to leave their homes for limited reasons, to curb rising coronavirus infections and hospitalisation...

Biden nominates Pakistani-American as Federal Trade Commissioner

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated a Pakistani-American associate professor of law to be a Federal Trade commissioner.Lina Khan, who is in her early 30s, has been nominated for the unexpired term of seven years from September 26,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021