Former Sarkozy minister Bertrand says will run for president in 2022
In view of France's current situation I think this is my duty." Opinion polls so far indicate that Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally party, will be Emmanuel Macron's main challenger in the election next year, provided Macron seeks a second mandate.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:28 IST
Xavier Bertrand, a former minister who now leads the Hauts-de-France region in northern France, said in a magazine interview he would run for president in 2022.
Bertrand, a conservative who served as health minister between 2005 and 2007 in the government of Nicolas Sarkozy, told French weekly Le Point: "Yes, I will be a candidate... I am totally determined. In view of France's current situation I think this is my duty."
Opinion polls so far indicate that Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally party, will be Emmanuel Macron's main challenger in the election next year, provided Macron seeks a second mandate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nicolas Sarkozy
- French
- Emmanuel Macron's
- Macron
- France
ALSO READ
Fire destroys some servers at French data company OVHcloud
Fire destroys servers at French data company OVHcloud
Two French teenagers under murder investigation after girl drowns in Seine
French daily COVID cases rise above 30,000 for first time in two weeks
Millions of websites offline after fire at French cloud services firm