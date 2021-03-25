Merkel rejects calls for vote of confidence over handling of coronavirus pandemic

Left Menu

"I asked people today to forgive me for a mistake. This was the right thing to do I believe. I also have the support of the whole federal government and parliament."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday rejected demands by the opposition to ask parliament for a vote of confidence in her government over rising discontent with her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"No, I will not do that," Merkel told public broadcaster ARD in an interview. "I asked people today to forgive me for a mistake. This was the right thing to do I believe. I also have the support of the whole federal government and parliament."

