Left Menu

Biden Pentagon policy nominee narrowly survives Senate committee vote

President Joe Biden's nomination of Colin Kahl to be the Pentagon's top policy adviser narrowly survived Senate committee consideration on Wednesday, but the tie vote complicated his path to confirmation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 01:14 IST
Biden Pentagon policy nominee narrowly survives Senate committee vote
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden's nomination of Colin Kahl to be the Pentagon's top policy adviser narrowly survived Senate committee consideration on Wednesday, but the tie vote complicated his path to confirmation. Senator Jack Reed, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the vote was 13-13, with every Republican opposing Kahl and every Democrat supporting him. "It is formally out of committee under the rules and is now essentially on the desk ready for discharge," Reed told reporters.

Kahl, who served as national security adviser to Biden when he was vice president, became a prime target of Republicans aiming to torpedo a handful of Biden nominees over their activity on social media. Critics accused Kahl of making comments on Twitter that were too partisan for him to serve effectively as undersecretary of defense for policy.

Democrats have rejected such concerns, noting Republicans' loyalty to former President Donald Trump, who frequently used his Twitter feed to insult political opponents. Kahl's critics also have said he is too soft on Iran, citing his past advocacy for the 2015 international nuclear deal.

The Armed Services Committee is evenly divided because the Senate is split 50-50 between the Democratic and Republican caucuses. Democrats control the chamber because Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties. Because of the committee tie vote, Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer must schedule a "discharge" vote to clear the way for the full Senate vote on Kahl's confirmation.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said there had been no consideration of withdrawing Kahl's nomination. "Colin is qualified. He's experienced, and he would bring an incredible reservoir of perspective to the job," she told a news briefing. Kahl's confirmation had been briefly threatened on Tuesday when two Asian-American Democratic senators said they would vote "no" until Biden committed to more diversity among top aides.

They said later they planned to back Kahl after discussion with the White House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top US Senator seeks to boost India-US cooperation

A top American Senator, who plays a major role in shaping the countrys foreign policy, has sought to boost the India-US cooperation, particularly in the clean energy and climate change sector.During the confirmation hearing of Samantha Powe...

U.N. confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of remarks by independent U.N. expert Agnes Callamard in The Guardian alleging a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her.The Guardian newspaper reported on...

U.S., EU to cooperate on China dialogue, Russia challenge -statement

The United States and the European Union have agreed to relaunch a bilateral dialogue on China and work together to address Russias challenging behavior, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips as tech stocks pull market lower

The SP 500 closed lower on Wednesday as optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was unable to halt a decline in technology shares for a second straight day.The remarks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021