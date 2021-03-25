Left Menu

Jordan police detain scores of activists, break up protests

Jordanian riot police on Wednesday broke up protests in Amman and other cities called to mark the 10th anniversary of Arab Spring pro-democracy demonstrations, and authorities detained tens of activists, witnesses said. Police in Amman handcuffed several people who defied a government ban on protests and rounded up others who approached the Dakhiliya roundabout, witnesses said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 02:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 02:40 IST
Jordan police detain scores of activists, break up protests
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Jordanian riot police on Wednesday broke up protests in Amman and other cities called to mark the 10th anniversary of Arab Spring pro-democracy demonstrations, and authorities detained tens of activists, witnesses said.

Police in Amman handcuffed several people who defied a government ban on protests and rounded up others who approached the Dakhiliya roundabout, witnesses said. There was heavy security presence, and dozens of anti-riot vehicles encircled the major artery to stop any gathering. "This is Jordanian democracy," shouted one of the protesters. Other activists demanded an end to emergency laws introduced with the COVID-19 pandemic last year, which civic groups say violate civil and political rights.

Witnesses said small protests were broken up in several cities across the country and prominent activists were arrested. Jordan's disparate opposition groups had called for a large demonstration in Dakhiliya roundabout, the site of large protests in 2011 demanding regime change during the Arab Spring that shook governments from Tunisia to the Gulf.

Those Jordanian protests later turned violent, and one protester was killed and dozens injured in clashes between demonstrators and police. Several years of sweeping pro-democracy protests, led by Islamists and tribal and leftist opposition groups, followed as they sought limits on King Abdullah's powers and wider political freedoms.

The government, which has in recent years clamped down on dissent, this month used tear gas to break up nationwide protests after hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets, angered by an extended pandemic curfew. Interior Minister Mazen al Faraya said the kingdom would not tolerate protests that would worsen the health crisis. Despite growing frustration, King Abdullah and his Hashemite dynasty enjoy solid public support, and the king acts as a unifiying force among native Jordanian tribes and Jordanian Palestinians.

Politicians worry that economic hardship caused by the pandemic could reignite civil unrest in Jordan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Lovric strikes as Slovenia stun Croatia

Slovenia celebrated a 1-0 home win over more heralded neighbours Croatia in their opening 2022 World Cup Group H qualifier on Wednesday after Sandi Lovric struck in the 15th minute to sink the 2018 tournament runners-up.Midfielder Lovric be...

Motor racing-Rights groups call on F1 to probe Bahrain abuse allegations

Sixty British parliamentarians joined campaigners on Wednesday in urging Formula One to commission an independent inquiry into the human rights impact of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Rights groups said in an open letter to chief executive Stefan...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States crossed 30 million coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, while the European Union tightened its oversight of coronavirus vaccine exports. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 MacroVitals ...

Police: Armed man arrested inside Atlanta grocery store

Police have arrested a man who walked into an Atlanta grocery store with five guns and body armour, just days after a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 130 p.m. on Wednesday to the At...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021