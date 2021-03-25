Left Menu

U.S. Senate confirms Levine, first openly transgender person, to key health post

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to approve President Joe Biden's choice of Rachel Levine to become assistant U.S. health secretary, the first openly transgender person to be confirmed by the chamber. During her confirmation hearing, Republican Senator Rand Paul quizzed Levine about her position on transition-related surgeries, as he drew parallels to genital mutilation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 03:35 IST
U.S. Senate confirms Levine, first openly transgender person, to key health post

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to approve President Joe Biden's choice of Rachel Levine to become assistant U.S. health secretary, the first openly transgender person to be confirmed by the chamber. Despite strong opposition from Republicans, Levine was confirmed on a vote of 52-48.

As the United States continues its attempts to conquer the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 545,000 Americans, Levine arrives in Washington after leading the state of Pennsylvania's response to the coronavirus outbreak. Levine also has served as a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at Penn State University. During her confirmation hearing, Republican Senator Rand Paul quizzed Levine about her position on transition-related surgeries, as he drew parallels to genital mutilation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Lovric strikes as Slovenia stun Croatia

Slovenia celebrated a 1-0 home win over more heralded neighbours Croatia in their opening 2022 World Cup Group H qualifier on Wednesday after Sandi Lovric struck in the 15th minute to sink the 2018 tournament runners-up.Midfielder Lovric be...

Motor racing-Rights groups call on F1 to probe Bahrain abuse allegations

Sixty British parliamentarians joined campaigners on Wednesday in urging Formula One to commission an independent inquiry into the human rights impact of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Rights groups said in an open letter to chief executive Stefan...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States crossed 30 million coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, while the European Union tightened its oversight of coronavirus vaccine exports. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 MacroVitals ...

Police: Armed man arrested inside Atlanta grocery store

Police have arrested a man who walked into an Atlanta grocery store with five guns and body armour, just days after a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 130 p.m. on Wednesday to the At...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021