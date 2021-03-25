Left Menu

Trial hearing postponed as Samsung heir Lee has fever after surgery - media

Lee has been postponed to April 22, court records showed, with South Korean newspapers saying he still has a fever after receiving emergency surgery last week. Seoul Central District Court records showed that a hearing on a trial of Lee and 10 others in a separate case that was previously scheduled for Thursday was postponed to April 22.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 25-03-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 08:00 IST
Trial hearing postponed as Samsung heir Lee has fever after surgery - media

A court hearing in a trial involving Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee has been postponed to April 22, court records showed, with South Korean newspapers saying he still has a fever after receiving emergency surgery last week. Lee, who has been jailed at the Seoul Detention Center since January for a two-and-a-half-year sentence of bribery and other charges, had the surgery on Friday for a burst appendix, Seoul media reported previously.

Lee, 52, is South Korea's most powerful businessman. Protracted legal uncertainty and concerns over his health have been seen as hindrances to the group's ownership restructuring following the death of Lee's father in October. The vice chairman had symptoms even earlier, but his hospitalisation and surgery were delayed to Friday, the Korea Economic Daily reported late on Wednesday, citing unnamed medical and industry sources.

This delay led to "partial necrosis and removing of a part of the large intestine", and though "his life is not in danger, a fever of 38 degrees or above (Celsius) persists", newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported late on Wednesday, citing an unnamed medical source. Seoul Central District Court records showed that a hearing on a trial of Lee and 10 others in a separate case that was previously scheduled for Thursday was postponed to April 22. The case related to suspected accounting fraud and stock price manipulation connected to a 2015 merger.

Samsung Electronics, Seoul Detention Center and Samsung Medical Center, where Lee is hospitalised, declined to comment. Lee still needs to serve 18 months jail time, after serving a year in 2017-2018 for the bribery case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in new analysis of U.S. trial

AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 76 effective at preventing symptomatic illness in a new analysis of its major U.S. trial - a tad lower than the level announced earlier this week in a report that was criticised for using outdated i...

Nike sees social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement

Anger with Nike Inc erupted on Chinese social media late on Wednesday after Chinas netizens spotted a statement from the sporting goods giant saying it was concerned about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang and that it does not use cotton...

Trial hearing postponed as Samsung heir Lee has fever after surgery - media

A court hearing in a trial involving Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee has been postponed to April 22, court records showed, with South Korean newspapers saying he still has a fever after receiving emergency surgery last week. Le...

N.Korea missile test casts shadow over Biden administration, Japan Olympics

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, Japans prime minister said, fuelling tensions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and ramping up pressure on the new Biden administration in Washington.U.N. Security C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021