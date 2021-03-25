Left Menu

Chicago City Council votes against resolution critical of CAA, human rights situation in India

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 08:25 IST
Chicago City Council votes against resolution critical of CAA, human rights situation in India

The Chicago City Council, one of the most powerful city councils in the US after New York, has voted against a resolution critical of India's Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the human rights situation in the country.

''Many members of the council felt uncomfortable (in voting in favour of the resolution) because we don't know the ins and out of what's going on thereon the ground in India,'' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told reporters on Wednesday. The resolution was rejected by a 26-18 vote.

According to the CAA, members of non-Muslim communities who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship.

Lightfoot said it is for the federal Biden administration to make comments or pass a judgement on such issues and not for the local city governments.

''What you saw was reluctance on the part of the city council to weigh in on an issue so far away that many did not feel that they had enough information,'' she said in response to a question, adding that there are so many pressing issues in the city of Chicago.

''What I say sitting here as the mayor of Chicago is I'm not going to get ahead of the Biden administration,'' she said.

Alderman Raymond A Lopez described the resolution as divisive. ''I am not in support of this item. This is a very divisive issue.'' ''My office was reached by thousands of people communicating with us overwhelmingly in opposition to this resolution. The Consul General of India has reached out to me. That is how much it impacts the broader community and broader discussion. I ask my colleagues to vote 'No' in this item,'' Lopez said.

Ahead of the resolution, the Indian Consulate in Chicago is also believed to have reached out to the mayor and all 50 Aldermen of the Chicago City Council.

Alderman George A Cardenas asked if India is being debated in the City Council of Chicago, why not the Chinese Uighur cleansing.

''Why not on Israel-Palestine conflict? How about Boko Haram and Nigeria and exploitation of women? If we go on like this there are many global issues. We have many pressing issues here at home that need our attention. We are to unite communities,'' he said.

Alderman David M Moore said there is not enough information for him on this issue. Alderman Jason Ervin said, ''As a city, we must focus our energies on challenges and problems that we have here... Majority of constituents (Indian community in Ward 28) are not in support of this resolution. I think we have more than enough work in the city of Chicago - to talk about oppression, to talk about racism, to talk about other issues that impact the members of the community.'' ''People have the right to propose any type of resolution, they wish, but unfortunately we cannot support (it),'' Ervin said.

Chicago-based eminent Indian-American Dr. Bharat Barai welcomed the decision of the Chicago City Council.

Dr. Barai, who along with several Indian-Americans had organised a campaign against the anti-CAA resolution, alleged that the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) was behind the efforts to pass the resolution that was sponsored by Alderman Maria Hadden.

The role of CAIR needs to be further examined, he demanded.

Hadden said her resolution was based on the feedback from her South Asian constituents.

''Here we strive and we don't always hit the mark on our values. We've gone through several recent years of really missing the mark when it comes to freedom of religious expression; we've gone through a pretty fraught time very recently,'' she said.

Hadden argued that the purpose of the resolution is to hold a fellow democracy accountable.

''That's really the spirit of why we should be connecting on similar issues in our sister countries,'' she said.

During the outreach by the consulate and the Indian-American community, most Aldermen had no background knowledge on any issues mentioned in the resolution.

''We consistently reached out to all the 50 aldermen. We expressed our views against the decisive agenda of the resolution,'' said community leader Amitabh Mittal.

''CAIR should stay away from India's internal politics,'' he said.

There was a wide acknowledgement that this was not a matter for the city council to get involved in. During the vote on the resolution, several aldermen of the council also voiced opposition to such measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category

The air quality of the national capital improved to the moderate category with the Air Quality Index AQI being recorded at 156 on Thursday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB data. Several areas of Delhi such as A...

Once Maoist den, Purulia looks towards development in coming polls

The people of Purulia are desperately seeking development and industrialisation of this economically backward district to unshackle themselves from poverty and decades of neglect as another election knocks on their doors and political parti...

J-K Security Committee discusses cyber crimes, currency mgmt

Principal Secretary Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir, Shaleen Kabra on Wednesday chaired the 30th Union Territory Level Security Committee UTLSC meeting, to discuss the need to detect fake currency notes and to create awareness among th...

Reforms pushed in George Floyd's native Texas as trial nears

Outside of George Floyds public memorial last summer in Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott floated the possibility of a law named in honor of the Houston native that would take aim at police brutality. But nine months later, as a Minnea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021