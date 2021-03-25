Left Menu

Will welcome probe against me if Maha CM orders it: Deshmukh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 08:48 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said he would welcome a probe if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray orders any into former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegation of corruption against him.

Deshmukh made the comment in a midnight tweet and also shared the copy of his March 21 letter to Thackeray, in which he had sought immediate probe into Singh's allegation.

''I had demanded the honourable chief minister to order probe into Param Bir Singh's allegation against me to clear the air. I will welcome if the honourable chief minister orders probe,'' Deshmukh tweeted, adding ''Satyamev Jayate'' (truth shall prevail).

In his letter, Deshmukh had said that there is ''no truth'' in the allegations levelled against him and demanded investigation into the matter.

In his eight-page letter to Thackeray, Singh on March 20 had created a flutter in Maharashtras political circles, claiming that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels.

On the same day, Deshmukh trashed the allegations Singh made against him.

Under fire over the handling of the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, the state government had on March 17 transferred Param Bir Singh from the post of city police commissioner to the low-key home guard department.

A day after that, Deshmukh had said Singh was transferred after some of the latter's colleagues committed ''serious and unforgivable mistakes''.

