Left Menu

Australian PM brushes aside talk of reshuffle after controversies, rallies

"All I can say is that when I make decisions on these matters I'll communicate them and my reasons for it," he told Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) radio. A reshuffle could help Morrison as he tries to improve his standing with voters, many of whom have been angered by the government's response over the past month to the alleged rape of a government staffer and broader issues of the treatment of women in politics and society.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 25-03-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 11:22 IST
Australian PM brushes aside talk of reshuffle after controversies, rallies
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Image Credit: ANI

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison brushed aside on Thursday speculation of a ministerial reshuffle as he tries to reset the political narrative after a damaging controversy over his government's treatment of and attitude towards women. Numerous media outlets reported that Defence Minister Linda Reynolds and Attorney-general Christian Porter, who are both on sick leave, were likely to lose their Cabinet positions despite Morrison's previous strong backing of them.

Morrison declined to comment on the media reports. "All I can say is that when I make decisions on these matters I'll communicate them and my reasons for it," he told Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) radio.

A reshuffle could help Morrison as he tries to improve his standing with voters, many of whom have been angered by the government's response over the past month to the alleged rape of a government staffer and broader issues of the treatment of women in politics and society. "The government has tried to dance around this issue for long enough. But they are realizing that the firewall is not sufficient and a reshuffle is necessary," said Peter Chen, a senior lecturer in politics at the University of Sydney.

Reynolds has come in for criticism in the media and from the public for her handling of an allegation of rape by a member of her staff two years ago. Separately, Porter on March 3 identified himself as the subject of a historical rape allegation and declared his innocence.

Politicians had earlier received an anonymous allegation of an assault in 1988 and had referred material to police. Police said on March 2 there was insufficient evidence to investigate the claim and closed the matter. Porter has launched a defamation action against the ABC over a report on the allegation. He is on sick leave until the end of March when he said he planned to return as attorney-general.

Morrison said he was awaiting legal advice on possible conflicts of interest for the attorney-general, given his defamation proceedings, before deciding if changes in portfolio changes were needed. "He is not returning to work for some another week or so yet and that will be done in time for his return," Morrison said.

A spokesman for Morrison declined to add any comment. The issue of gender inequality brought tens of thousands of people out to rallies around Australia last week and led to a slump in Morrison's standing in opinion polls.

Morrison drew criticism for declining to meet the protesters outside Parliament House. Morrison later said he accepted the criticism and vowed to drive cultural change.

But his message was soured when he became involved in a terse exchange with a reporter and spoke of an unsubstantiated allegation of harassment at a media company. He later apologized for raising the allegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adtech startup Infomo announces a strategic alliance with KneoMedia Limited

Digital display marketing innovator, Infomo Global Pte Ltd Infomo, today announced a strategic and revenue sharing alliance in India with Australian and US-listed company and online education publisher, KneoMedia Limited KNM. The strategic ...

SpiceHealth launches mobile COVID-19 testing facility in Kerala

SpiceHealth, Spicejets healthcare arm, has launched its mobile COVID-19 testing laboratories in Kasaragod, Palakkad and Thrissur districts of Kerala, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.These labs have been launched in ass...

BRIEF-Plus500 Ltd proposes appointment of Jacob A. Frenkel as Chairman

Directorate change new proposed chairmanThe proposed appointment of professor Jacob a. Frenkel as chairman of its board of directorsit is intended that he will succeed penny Judd as chairman following the conclusion of the 2021 annual gene...

Ishan, Suryakumar deserve to be part of India's T20 World Cup squad: Laxman

Newcomers Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have capitalised on the opportunities to deserve a place in Indias T20 World Cup squad later this year, said former India batsman VVS Laxman.The 22-year-old Ishan and Suryakumar, 30, made dream st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021