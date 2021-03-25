Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:38 IST
Lok Sabha was on Thursday adjourned sine die, bringing the nearly two-month long Budget session to an end.

The session started on January 29 and was originally slated to end on April 8 but several members had urged Speaker Om Birla to end the session earlier as they focus on electioneering for the five assemblies.

Speaker Birla had recently contracted COVID-19 and was not attending the House.

In his observations before adjourning the proceedings sine die (indefinite period), Bhartruhari Mehtab, who was in the chair, wished Birla a speedy recovery and informed members that the Speaker was stable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several cabinet ministers and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were present in the House.

