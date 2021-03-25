Left Menu

Raut says Pawar should helm UPA, Cong reminds him of its MVA support

He should not say something like this and stoke a controversy, Dalwai said.After the 2019 Assembly poll results, the Shiv Sena had joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form the MVA government to keep the BJP away from power.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:57 IST
Raut says Pawar should helm UPA, Cong reminds him of its MVA support

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is ''paralysed'' now, and hence a non-Congress leader like Sharad Pawar should head that coalition.

He made the statement while speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

''The UPA is paralysed now. I think NCP chief Sharad Pawar should lead the UPA at the national level,'' he said.

Raut has made this suggestion a few times in the recent past.

When asked whether other parties support his demand, he said, ''I don't think any regional party in the country has objection to Pawar heading the UPA. All of us are opposing the BJP at the moment.'' Reacting to Raut's statement, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, ''Shiv Sena is not even part of the UPA. Had it been part of the UPA, I would have understood...He (Raut) should desist from making such remarks.'' Another Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Husain Dalwai said, ''Shiv Sena got more seats (in the last Maharashtra Assembly election), hence it got the chief minister's post. But the Sena is still not part of the UPA.

There is no need to take Raut's statement seriously.'' ''Raut should not forget that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government could be formed because the Congress extended its support. He should not say something like this and stoke a controversy,'' Dalwai said.

After the 2019 Assembly poll results, the Shiv Sena had joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form the MVA government to keep the BJP away from power. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray heads the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI has major concerns on cryptocurrencies, flagged it to govt: Das

The Reserve Bank has major concerns on the cryptocurrencies traded in the market and has conveyed the same to the government, its governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said.Underlining that both the government and the RBI are committed to fi...

EU needs more vaccine production capacity - Merkel

European Union leaders will discuss how to make sure more vaccines are made on European soil since the blocs supply problems are more to do with a lack of production capacity than with under-ordering, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. B...

Soccer-Premier League not part of test events for fans return: Times

Premier League clubs will not be involved in test events for the return of large crowds at stadiums next month as the government does not want to give some teams an unfair advantage heading into the closing stages of the campaign, the Times...

NCLT nod to Airtel, Hughes VSAT operations merger

The National Company Law Tribunal NCLT has sanctioned a scheme of arrangement between Bharti Airtel, Bharti Airtel Services, Hughes Communications India and HCIL Comtel, according to a regulatory filing.In May 2019, telecom operator Bharti ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021