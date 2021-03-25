Left Menu

Delhi BJP seeks stay on new excise policy; submits memorandum to LG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 13:59 IST
A Delhi BJP delegation on Thursday met the Lt Governor to protest over amendments to the new liquor excise policy and demanded that it be stayed.

The delegation led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta handed over a memorandum to the LG. The party alleged in the memorandum that the closing of 500 government vends and offering those liquor licenses to private traders ''smacks of corruption''.

According to a statement, the Delhi BJP said the opening of three liquor shops in each ward was ''not in public interest''.

''...in one go 500 liquor shops licenses are being offered to private liquor traders smacks of a possible nefarious deal between Delhi Government and Liquor Lobby and this needs to stalled & inquired,'' it said.

''The memorandum says the Delhi Government's decision to open three liquor shops in every ward is not in public interest and is likely to disturb peace & law and order of many residential colonies,'' the BJP statement added.

The BJP leaders also alleged that ''instead of working for equal distribution of water, the Arvind Kejriwal government is trying to ensure equal distribution of liquor''.

They also criticised the Delhi government's move to lower the age for liquor consumption to 21 years from the earlier 25 years.

''The memorandum condemns government's decision to lower the liquor consumption age to 21 years from present 25 years and calls it unwanted. The BJP says it may not be legally wrong but its morally unwanted & so be stalled,'' they said.

