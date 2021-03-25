Left Menu

Vote for Modi if you want schemes,for TMC if you prefer scams: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to generate employment besides chasing away automobile industry and asked people to vote for BJP if they want pro-people schemes and for incompetent TMC government if they prefer scams.Reaching out to politically crucial Kurmi caste population of the Purulia district, Shah promised jobs for their every family and education in their language.He also promised to build an AIIMS in the Junglemahal area.Initially, it was the Left which ensured flight of capital.

PTI | Baghmundi | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:20 IST
Vote for Modi if you want schemes,for TMC if you prefer scams: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to generate employment besides chasing away automobile industry and asked people to vote for BJP if they want pro-people schemes and for ''incompetent'' TMC government if they prefer scams.

Reaching out to politically crucial Kurmi caste population of the Purulia district, Shah promised jobs for their every family and education in their language.

He also promised to build an AIIMS in the Junglemahal area.

''Initially, it was the Left which ensured flight of capital. Then it was Didi who chased away automobile industry from Bengal. She has failed to generate employment.

''If you want schemes, you vote for Modiji and if you prefer scams, then vote for incompetent TMC. It is for you to decide,'' he said while addressing an election rally here.

Accusing the TMC of running a ''corrupt dispensation'', Shah said the BJP will end ''cut money'' culture in Bengal.

Noting that the TMC government has neglected the adivasis (tribals) and Kurmi caste voters, Shah said if voted to power, then every Kurmi and adivasi families will get one job each.

''We will provide jobs to each adivasi and Kurmi families of the state. The adivasis dont get MSP for their produce; we will include their produce in the list of crops so that they also qualify for MSP,'' he said.

''We will also ensure that the children of Kurmi family can get education till Class X in their language and that too free of cost,'' he said.

Stressing on the need for pure drinking water in the area, Shah said the TMC government had forced Purulia natives to consume ''fluoride contaminated water''.

''We have will come up with Rs 10,000 crore clean drinking water project in Purulia. Didi has forced you to drink fluoride contaminated water,'' he said.

Highlighting prevalence of dengue and malaria in the area, the senior BJP leader said, ''if you want to get rid of dengue and malaria, you have to defeat Didi in the elections.

''She has a special affinity with dengue and malaria, and that is why she has done nothing to address the problem here.

PTI PNT.

SNS SNS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary could reopen schools around mid April at the earliest -govt

Hungary may approve a reopening plan next week, with schools opening on April 12 or 19 at the earliest and with the dates depending on the pace of vaccinations, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday.Gergely Gulyas als...

Bahrain converts underused shopping mall to vaccine centre

Bahrain has turned a mall largely emptied by the coronavirus pandemic into a vaccination hub as the Gulf state races to protect its population from COVID-19. Sitra Mall used to draw people in to access government offices, but the pandemic c...

Soccer-Mitrovic equals goal record with superb cameo display

Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic justified coach Dragan Stojkovics faith in him as he shook off his poor club form to become his countrys joint top scorer with a superb brace in Wednesdays 3-2 win over Ireland.The 26-year old Fulham strik...

Injured Iyer exits bio-secure bubble, says will be back soon stronger: Iyer

Injured India batsman Shreyas Iyer has left the bio-secure bubble here after he was ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England as well as the entire IPL starting next month even as he vowed to come back even stronger.Iyer dislocate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021