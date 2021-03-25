Left Menu

Mamata not interested in Bengal's development: Adityanath

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:21 IST
Mamata not interested in Bengal's development: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lashed out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she is not interested in her state's development and only wants to promote goons and extortionists.

He said the countdown to the end of the TMC rule in West Bengal has begun and the BJP will form the government in the state after 35 days to usher in a new era of development and progress.

''West Bengal was once an advanced and progressive state. But the Congress, the Left Front and then the TMC stunted the industrial growth of the state and corruption blossomed,'' he said, while addressing a rally in Sagar assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

He alleged that central funds have been usurped by the TMC, which had happened also in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given Rs 1,000 crore to the state after cyclone Amphan but the money never reached the people and was usurped by the TMC leaders,'' he said.

He said if the people of his state could get benefits of central schemes like the PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala scheme, Ayushman Bharat and Kisan Samman Nidhi, why are people of West Bengal being deprived from these benefits.

''This shows that the TMC is not bothered about the development of West Bengal,'' he said.

Adityanath said after West Bengal gets the government of the same party that is ruling the Centre, people of the state will receive the benefits.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary could reopen schools around mid April at the earliest -govt

Hungary may approve a reopening plan next week, with schools opening on April 12 or 19 at the earliest and with the dates depending on the pace of vaccinations, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday.Gergely Gulyas als...

Bahrain converts underused shopping mall to vaccine centre

Bahrain has turned a mall largely emptied by the coronavirus pandemic into a vaccination hub as the Gulf state races to protect its population from COVID-19. Sitra Mall used to draw people in to access government offices, but the pandemic c...

Soccer-Mitrovic equals goal record with superb cameo display

Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic justified coach Dragan Stojkovics faith in him as he shook off his poor club form to become his countrys joint top scorer with a superb brace in Wednesdays 3-2 win over Ireland.The 26-year old Fulham strik...

Injured Iyer exits bio-secure bubble, says will be back soon stronger: Iyer

Injured India batsman Shreyas Iyer has left the bio-secure bubble here after he was ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England as well as the entire IPL starting next month even as he vowed to come back even stronger.Iyer dislocate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021