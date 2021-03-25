Amid political turmoil in Maha, Supriya Sule meets Sonia Gandhi

NCP leader Supriya Sule met interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday amid the ongoing turmoil in Maharashtra following corruption allegations levelled against the state home minister.

In the wake of the crisis, the BJP has been demanding president's rule in the state.

In a tweet, Sule said, ''Thank you so much Hon. Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji for your valuable guidance. It's always such pleasure interacting with you'''.

The meeting assumes significance as the Mahavikas Agahdi government in Maharashtra led by Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress is facing a turmoil after former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that the state's Home minister gave a target to cops for collect Rs 100 crore every month. On Wednesday, a delegation led by Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and urged him to seek a ''status report'' from the state chief secretary on the law and order situation.

Fadnavis said BJP leaders requested the governor to seek a detailed report from the state government as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is not taking any action despite ''numerous scandals'' coming to fore over the past few days.

The party has also alleged corruption in police transfers. Sule's father and NCP president Sharad Pawar is known as the architect of the MVA government in the state and her meeting with Gandhi was aimed at ensuring better coordination among the alliance partners in the state as the opposition BJP mounts an aggressive campaign against it over the alleged corruption charges.

