Taxmen search premises linked to DMK leader in poll-bound TN

Sleuths of the Income Tax department on Thursday conducted searches in premises linked to a noted DMK leader in Tamil Nadu, sources said.

The searches over suspected tax evasion began in the morning and it covered multiple premises connected to a prominent leader of the main opposition DMK, based in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district.

Advertisement

Further details related to the searches are awaited.

Assembly elections are scheduled on April 6 in Tamil Nadu and over the past few weeks, several premises associated with others, including political functionaries, have been searched in the state by income tax investigation officers.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)