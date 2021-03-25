TN polls: Late LTTE leader Prabhakaran's cut-outs seen in election campaigns
Various political parties in Tamil Nadu are seen campaigning with the images and cut-outs of late Velupillai Prabhakaran, the founder and leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) ahead of the assembly elections, proving that years after his death, Prabhakaran still continues to hold political clout in the state.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:01 IST
By Pramod Chaturvedi And Ronald Jabaraj Various political parties in Tamil Nadu are seen campaigning with the images and cut-outs of late Velupillai Prabhakaran, the founder and leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) ahead of the assembly elections, proving that years after his death, Prabhakaran still continues to hold political clout in the state.
Shiv Raman from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), contesting from Thirumayam Constituency of Pudukkottai district, on Thursday used images and cut-outs of Prabhakaran. Apart from NTK, led by Senthamizhan Seeman -- who is a filmmaker turned politician, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) led by Vaiko, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, have also been seen campaigning with a cut out of the late LTTE chief.
Furthermore, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party, led by Thol. Thirumavalavan, have also been found to be campaigning with images of Prabhakaran. Prabhakaran had died on May 18, 2009 in Sri Lanka.
The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)
