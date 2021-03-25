Left Menu

UK, EU work towards ‘win-win’ solution for vaccine supply row

The UK and European Union EU have issued a conciliatory joint statement, pledging to find a win-win solution to a row over the supply of COVID-19 vaccines.The EU has been struggling to meet its member-countries requirements and has piled pressure on British-Swedish biopharma giant AstraZeneca to increase the supplies of the Oxford University vaccines and even indicated possible export blocks.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:02 IST
UK, EU work towards ‘win-win’ solution for vaccine supply row

The UK and European Union (EU) have issued a conciliatory joint statement, pledging to find a ''win-win” solution to a row over the supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

The EU has been struggling to meet its member-countries requirements and has piled pressure on British-Swedish biopharma giant AstraZeneca to increase the supplies of the Oxford University vaccines and even indicated possible export blocks. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been conducting one on one calls with his European counterparts and said cooperation was “even more important”.

''We are all facing the same pandemic and the third wave makes cooperation between the EU and UK even more important. We have been discussing what more we can do to ensure a reciprocally beneficial relationship between the UK and EU on COVID-19,'' reads a joint UK-EU statement issued on Wednesday.

''Given our interdependencies, we are working on specific steps we can take - in the short-, medium - and long term – to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens. In the end, openness and global cooperation of all countries will be key to finally overcome this pandemic and ensure better preparation for meeting future challenges. We will continue our discussions,” it read.

During virtual talks on Thursday, the European Commission is expected to ask EU member-countries to support plans for added controls on vaccine exports.

Johnson told the House of Commons that he does not think blockades of ''either vaccines or of medicines or ingredients for vaccines are sensible''.

''I would just gently say to anybody considering a blockade, or interruption of supply chains, that companies may look at such actions and draw conclusions about whether or not it is sensible to make future investments in countries where arbitrary blockades are imposed,'' he said.

However, EU leaders are divided over proposals for new restrictions on vaccine exports out of the economic bloc, which would aim to boost supplies within the economic bloc. A site in Belgium produces the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, and another in the Netherlands is expected to increase supplies of the jab in the EU.

Brussels has said that of the more than 40 million doses exported from the EU over the past two months, a quarter were sent to the UK and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ''open roads should run in both directions''.

''The EU has an excellent portfolio of different vaccines and we have secured more than enough doses for the entire population. But we have to ensure timely and sufficient vaccine deliveries to EU citizens. Every day counts,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Waves, smiles but no cheers as Olympic torch relay kicks off under pandemic shadow

With waves, smiles and streamers, but no cheers, the Olympic torch relay kicked off on Thursday, beginning a four-month countdown to the postponed 2020 summer Games in Tokyo, the first ever organised during a deadly pandemic. Casting a pall...

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with heartwarming throwback video

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor shared a heartwarming throwback video with her late husband and megastar Rishi Kapoor from their last trip to New York, on his 11th-month prayer meet on Thursday. The 62-year-old star took to her Instagr...

Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI: Low scores in T20Is never impacted my confidence, says Rahul

India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul on Thursday said that he might have registered low scores in the T20I series against England but it never impacted his confidence. Rahul was out of form in the T20I series against England as he scored jus...

Hungary could reopen schools around mid April at the earliest -govt

Hungary may approve a reopening plan next week, with schools opening on April 12 or 19 at the earliest and with the dates depending on the pace of vaccinations, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday.Gergely Gulyas als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021