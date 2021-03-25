Left Menu

No problem in Congress-Shiv Sena alliance, MVA govt will complete its full term: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday said there is no problem in the Shiv Sena-Congress alliance and asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will complete its full term.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:07 IST
No problem in Congress-Shiv Sena alliance, MVA govt will complete its full term: Nana Patole
Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday said there is no problem in the Shiv Sena-Congress alliance and asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will complete its full term. "There will be no problem. Ye Fevicol ka mazboot jod hai. The government will go on for five years. They (BJP) may level as many false allegations as they want, it won't affect the government. They are trying to malign Maharashtra. People of the state won't forgive them," Patole told ANI.

Patole said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's remark about Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar becoming the UPA chairperson is wrong. "Sanjay Raut is a Shiv Sena MP. Shiv Sena is not a United Progressive Alliance (UPA) member. He has not become NCP MP. We have told Chief Minister that such statements are wrong and he should tell him. The Chief Minister said that he will discuss it," the Congress leader said when asked to comment on Raut's statement.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that Sharad Pawar should become UPA chief. (ANI)

