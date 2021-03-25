Left Menu

Kerala polls: Congress candidate to file complaint with EC over duplication in voter's list

Ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, Congress candidate from Vattiyoorkavu constituency, Veena S Nair on Thursday said she will file a complaint with the Election Commission over the issue of duplication in the voter's list.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:19 IST
UDF candidate from Vattiyoorkavu constituency speaking to ANI. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, Congress candidate from Vattiyoorkavu constituency, Veena S Nair on Thursday said she will file a complaint with the Election Commission over the issue of duplication in the voter's list. "The UDF will file a complaint with the Election Commission today on the issue of duplication in the voter's list. The people of Kerala wish for a change in the state government," Nair told ANI.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission had announced. For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

