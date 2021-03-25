Left Menu

'Farrago of venomous claims on love jihad': Tharoor on BJP's Kerala manifesto

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:32 IST
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday slammed the BJP for its Kerala poll manifesto, saying the document was a ''farrago of venomous claims on love jihad'' and ''fantasy welfare schemes stolen from their opponents''.

In its manifesto for the assembly polls unveiled in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, the BJP lined up several promises, including a legislation to protect traditions of the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala and a law against ''Love Jihad'', while assuring employment for at least one person from each family and free laptops to high school students.

''NDA releases a Kerala manifesto that is a farrago of venomous claims on 'love Jihad', hollow promises and fantasy welfare schemes stolen from their opponents,'' said Tharoor, known for his penchant for using little-known words.

''The only consolation is that they will never be in a position to implement any of it,'' the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar released the manifesto of the saffron party-led NDA front along with senior state leaders O Rajagopal, P K Krishnadas, NDA leader and Kerala Kamaraj Congress state chief Vishnupuram Chandrashekhar, among others.

Describing the manifesto as progressive, dynamic, aspirational and development- oriented, Javadekar said it guarantees a terrorism-free and hunger-free Kerala, among others.

Kerala goes to polls on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2 along with Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

