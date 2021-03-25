Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:51 IST
CPI(M), BJP have tacit understanding in many constituencies in Kerala: Chandy

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy on Thursday alleged a 'secret understanding' between CPI(M) and BJP in many constituencies in Kerala in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The Congress-led UDF was involved in serious campaigning to defeat the ruling Left Democratic Front in the April 6 polls and would emerge victorious, the former Kerala Chief Minister told reporters here during a brief interaction.

Chandy, here to campaign for Congress candidate Mayura Jayakumar in Coimbatore South constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, alleged that there was a tacit understanding between CPI(M) and BJP in many constituencies in Kerala.

Later, the veteran Congress leader campaigned in various localities in favour of Jayakumar, who is contesting against actor and Makkal Neethi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

