Left Menu

Campaign ends for first phase of poll in WB

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:07 IST
Campaign ends for first phase of poll in WB

Curtains came down at 5 pm Thursday on the high decibel campaign in 30 assembly seats in West Bengal where polls are scheduled in the first phase on March 27.

The 30 seats are spread across tribal-dominated Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part 1) and Paschim Medinipur (Part 1) districts which were once considered the citadel of the Left in the state.

The campaign for the seats saw high profile leaders of BJP, which has emerged as the main opposition to the ruling Trinamool Congress, addressing poll rallies in Purulia, Jhargram and Bankura districts promising 'ashol poriborton' (actual change) to build 'Sonar Bangla' (prosperous Bengal).

The star BJP campaigners for the seats going to poll in the first phase were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The other star campaigners of the saffron party were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, top leader Smriti Irani who repeatedly harped on the various scams.

They attacked Mamata Banerjee's party for the multi- crore rupees Saradha scam, the Narada tapes scandal to the more recent alleged siphoning of money meant for Amphan relief and the TMC government's dealing with COVID-19 pandemic.

The saffron party leaders virulently attacked the Mamata Banerjee government for not allowing the implementation of central schemes like the Ayushman Bharat, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and 80 others aimed at helping the poor, dalits, tribals and people from the marginalised sections.

The BJP leaders claimed that corruption and anarchy are prevalent in TMC-ruled West Bengal and that the party will put an end to the menace after coming to power in the state.

The saffron party leaders, including Modi, targeted TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee alleging that he was involved in cross-border cattle smuggling and the coal scam.

In almost all of their rallies, the BJP also accused the TMC-government for its ''cut money'' culture and 'syndicate raj' in the state.

Bollywood Megastar Mithun Chakraborty who joined the saffron party campaigned for BJP candidates at Jangalmahal and Bankura. His road shows became a huge hit as people from all walks of life gathered to hear him, throwing all caution for COVID-19 to the winds.

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister held poll rallies in each of the 30 constituencies, her injured leg notwithstanding.

The TMC supremo in her campign described the Modi government as ''anti-people'' and the prime minister a ''liar''.

She also blamed him for not allowing the state government to give free coronavirus jabs to the people.

She alleged that 'harmads' (goons) of CPI-M who had joined BJP had scripted the attack on her at Nandigram, from where she is contesting this time, to stop her from campaigning.

Banerjee, who is among the strident critics of the prime minister, had said that the Centre is selling off government concerns and that only Modi's ''factory of lies will remain''. She urged people not to vote for ''goons from outside'' (the state) and often threw the challenge at BJP by uttering her party's popular ''khela hobe'' (game will take place) slogan.

She charged BJP with bringing in outsiders to the state for the assembly election in Bengal and attacked the Modi government for the hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, another star campaigner for the party, urged the people to vote for ''Banglar nijer meye'' (Bengal's own daughter) Mamata Banerjee to live in peace in the state.

The 30 constituencies had overwhelmingly voted for TMC in the last two state elections but BJP had swept them in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISSF WC: India win gold in women's 25m pistol team event

India womens 25m pistol team comprising of Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, and Chinki Yadav on Thursday won a gold medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup. The Indian team defeated Poland 17-7 in the final to win the gold medal. Earlier on...

Anushka Sharma celebrates father's 60th birthday with heartfelt note

Celebrating the occasion of her fathers 60th birth anniversary, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday penned a heartfelt note for him. The Sui Dhaaga actor took to her Instagram handle and shared some throwback pictures from her photo ...

Virus case on Germany team ahead of World Cup qualifier

A player on Germanys national soccer team tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Thursdays World Cup qualifying game against Iceland.The German soccer federation said the unnamed player was in isolation and was not experiencing sympto...

Taxmen search premises linked to DMK leader E V Velu in TN

Sleuths of the Income Tax investigation department on Thursday conducted searches in multiple premises linked to senior DMK leader and former Minister, E V Velu in poll bound Tamil Nadu.Crying foul, the DMK said the search action was politi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021