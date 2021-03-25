Left Menu

Bengal polls: BJP candidate gets EC notice for promising voters free trip to Ayodhya

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:08 IST
BJP's Pandabeswar candidate Jitendra Tiwari was show-caused by the Election Commission for promising voters a free trip to the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya if elected, officials said on Thursday.

Tiwari made the promise at two places -- once while speaking at a public meeting in Haripur on March 21, and then at a party meeting, they said.

The Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint with the EC on March 22 over the issue.

In his reply to the EC notice, Tiwari said that he was unaware that making such a promise would violate the model code of conduct.

He also apologised to the EC for ''being ignorant''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

